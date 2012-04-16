FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GDF agrees deal to buy rest of International Power
April 16, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

GDF agrees deal to buy rest of International Power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - French utility GDF Suez has agreed to buy the 30 percent of British power producer International Power it does not already own for 418 pence per share, the companies said on Monday.

The offer, bolstering GDF’s exposure to high-growth markets, is at a 7 percent premium to an earlier approach and values International Power at about 22.8 billion pounds ($36.2 billion).

International Power earlier this month rejected a preliminary approach by GDF that had valued the company at 19.9 billion pounds.

