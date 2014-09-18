FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-International Public Partnerships notes Ofgem's notice on Lincs OFTO project
September 18, 2014 / 10:18 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-International Public Partnerships notes Ofgem's notice on Lincs OFTO project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - International Public Partnerships Ltd :

* Ofgem announcement on Lincs offshore transmission cable investment

* Investment is now expected to be made in November 2014 and would be company’s fifth OFTO project

* Will take no exposure to electricity production or price risk

* Will be paid via a pre-agreed, availability-based revenue stream over 20 years which is fully linked to UK inflation (rpi)

* Transmission capital partners expects to invest approximately 170 million stg in project which links 270MW Lincolnshire wind farm to national grid via 100km of subsea cables

* Details of project will be announced at time of investment being made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

