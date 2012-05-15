FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-International Tower Hill Mines CEO resigns
#Market News
May 15, 2012

UPDATE 1-International Tower Hill Mines CEO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd said Chief Executive James Komadina resigned for personal reasons.

On an interim basis, International Tower Hill Mines will be supervised by an executive committee consisting of Chairman Don Ewigleben and former CEO Jeffrey Pontius.

The gold explorer said it has started looking for a new CEO.

The company also said it will undertake a review of its Livengood Project in Alaska “to optimize available development alternatives,” including infrastructure and financing options.

International Tower Hill will also revise its 2012 work program to fit within its current financial position, the company said in a statement.

The company’s shares closed at C$3.26 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

