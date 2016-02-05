Polish MCI sells travel portal Invia to Czech Rockaway -paper

WARSAW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Polish tech venture fund MCI Management agreed to sell Eastern Europe’s largest travel portal Invia to its Czech rival Rockaway Capital for 325 million zlotys ($82 million), newspaper Puls Biznesu reported on Friday.

The newspaper, which cited unnamed sources, said MCI would get 270 million zlotys for its 80-percent stake in Invia, with the transaction to be finalised before the end of the first quarter.

MCI declined to comment on the issue, while Rockaway was not immediately available. ($1 = 3.9436 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Alexander Smith)