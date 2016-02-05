FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish MCI sells travel portal Invia to Czech Rockaway -paper
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Polish MCI sells travel portal Invia to Czech Rockaway -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Polish tech venture fund MCI Management agreed to sell Eastern Europe’s largest travel portal Invia to its Czech rival Rockaway Capital for 325 million zlotys ($82 million), newspaper Puls Biznesu reported on Friday.

The newspaper, which cited unnamed sources, said MCI would get 270 million zlotys for its 80-percent stake in Invia, with the transaction to be finalised before the end of the first quarter.

MCI declined to comment on the issue, while Rockaway was not immediately available. ($1 = 3.9436 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.