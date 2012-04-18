Internet advertising climbs to $31 billion in 2011

* Internet ad revenue up 22 pct in 2011 year over year

* Display and search revenue make up the bulk of spend

* Mobile advertising increases 149 pct

April 18 (Reuters) - Internet advertising revenue in the United States jumped 22 percent to $31 billion in 2011 setting a record high.

The bulk of last year’s spend went to search and display advertising, according to a report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau and PwC released on Wednesday.

The numbers show the growing importance of digital among advertisers who are choosing to place more dollars on websites, smartphones, and tablet devices to reach consumers.

In contrast, newspapers -- once popular vehicles to reach a broad audience -- have seen a drastic and steady decline. Advertising revenue in newspapers was $23.9 billion in 2011 down more than 50 percent over a five-year period.

The report also found mobile advertising increased 149 percent to $1.6 billion in 2011. While mobile advertising experienced the fastest growth of all the categories, it still represents a tiny sliver of advertisers’ total spend.

Search advertising remains the largest part of overall spending coming in at $14.7 billion, up almost 27 percent from the prior year.

Display advertising, which includes video, banners and big splashy formats, rose 35 percent to $11.1 billion. (Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)