Oil Search makes $2.2 bln bid for PNG rival InterOil
May 19, 2016 / 10:46 PM / a year ago

Oil Search makes $2.2 bln bid for PNG rival InterOil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 20 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd has agreed on a takeover offer worth $2.2 billion for its Papua New Guinea rival InterOil Corp and said on Friday it would sell part of InterOil’s key asset to French giant Total SA .

“The InterOil board has thoroughly considered this transaction and we believe it delivers significant value to all InterOil shareholders,” InterOil Chairman Chris Finlayson said in a statement.

Oil Search is offering 8.05 of its shares plus a contingent value right for each InterOil share, which Oil Search said valued InterOil at $40.25 a share, a 27 percent premium to InterOil’s close on Thursday. (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)

