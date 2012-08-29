FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PNG ends cancellation threat to InterOil $6 bln LNG project
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

PNG ends cancellation threat to InterOil $6 bln LNG project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - InterOil Corp said Papua New Guinea withdrew a threat to cancel the company’s $6 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the country.

Papua New Guinea’s energy department said in May that it was planning to cancel the Gulf LNG project, which was slated to go on line in 2014, as InterOil had deviated from the original agreement.

Oil producer, refiner and petroleum retailer InterOil said it will keep negotiating until detailed specifications of the proposed project are finalised to the government’s satisfaction.

The company is developing the project with energy investor Pacific LNG in a joint venture called Liquid Niugini Gas Ltd.

Shares of InterOil, which has almost all its operations in Papua New Guinea, closed at $84.13 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.