UPDATE 1-Inter Parfums profit misses estimates
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Inter Parfums profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $0.13 vs est. $0.15

* Q4 sales up 68 pct to $189.1 mln vs est. $177.8 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS $1.16 vs est. $1.18

* Sees FY12 sales of $625 mln vs est. $633.3 mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Inter Parfums Inc’s fourth-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates hurt by higher expenses, and the fragrance maker reiterated its 2012 outlook.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $4.1 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with $6.2 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales, which were pre-announced in January, rose 68 percent to $189.1 million compared with analysts’ estimates of $177.8 million.

For 2012, the company, which sells brands such as Lanvin, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels, expects to earn $1.16 a share on sales of $625 million .

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.18 a share on sales of $633.3 million.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $16.36 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

