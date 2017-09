Nov 18 (Reuters) - Interparfums SA :

* Confirms full year 2014 revenue target of 280 million euros and operating margin target about 10 to 11 pct

* Sees full year 2015 revenue target from 300 million euros to 310 million euros, in significant growth compared to 2014

* Sees full year 2015 operating margin to improve

* Chosen to join EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index