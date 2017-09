Jan 27 (Reuters) - Interparfums SA :

* Reports FY revenue of 297 million euros ($333.83 million), up 19 percent

* Q4 revenue is 75 million euros, up 30 percent

* Sees FY 2015 revenue in range from 310 million euros to 320 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1CajsPD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)