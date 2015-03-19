FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Interparfums set to buy Rochas for $108 mln
March 19, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Interparfums set to buy Rochas for $108 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds confirmation from Interparfums, details)

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Interparfums said on Thursday it would buy perfumes and fashion company Rochas from U.S.-based Procter & Gamble for $108 million, taking the French fragrances group into the fashion business for the first time.

Confirming an earlier report in Le Figaro newspaper, the company said in a statement it hoped to close the deal by the end of the first half of 2015 and would finance it with medium term debt.

Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Andrew Callus; Editing by Blaise Robinson

