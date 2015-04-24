Interparfums rules out further acquisitions medium-term-CEO

* CEO says sales could reach 500 mln euros in 3-4 years

* Interparfums earlier reported 3 pct rise in Q1 revenue

By Pascale Denis

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French fragrances group Interparfums, which is buying perfumes and fashion company Rochas, does not plan to make further acquisitions in the medium-term, its chief executive said on Friday.

Philippe Benacin also told Reuters that sales could reach 500 million euros within three to four years thanks notably to the Rochas deal and a global licensing agreement with Coach Fragrance.

“We do not have other acquisitions on our radar, it’s not my wish,” he said in a telephone interview.

Earlier on Friday, Interparfums reported a 3 percent rise in first quarter revenue to 77.2 million euros ($83.41 million), and confirmed a full year 2015 revenue target of between 310 million euros and 320 million euros.

In March Interparfums said it had entered into an agreement to buy Rochas from U.S.-based Procter & Gamble for $108 million, a deal that will take the French fragrances group into the fashion business for the first time. (Reporting by Pascale Denis, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)