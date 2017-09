Sept 10 (Reuters) - Interparfums SA :

* H1 net income group share 13.8 million euros versus 35.3 million euros in H1 2013

* H1 revenue 143.9 million euros versus 218.5 million euros in H1 2013

* Confirms that FY operating margin should be between 10 and 11 percent Source text: bit.ly/1k9DuOF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)