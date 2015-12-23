Singapore's Interplex Holdings to announce takeover offer-source

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Interplex Holdings Ltd, a precision engineering company backed by CVC Capital Partners and the private equity arm of Standard Chartered, is set to unveil a takeover offer from a regional investment fund as early as Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The source declined to be identified because the matter remained confidential. A company spokeswoman declined to comment.

Interplex shares were halted earlier in the day. The company has a market value of S$388 million ($276 million).

Reuters data shows that CVC Capital Partners-backed Metcomp Group Holdings owns about 28 percent of Interplex, while Standard Chartered Private Equity holds nearly 30 percent of the company. ($1 = 1.4064 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral Fahmy)