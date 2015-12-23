FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Interplex Holdings to announce takeover offer-source
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2015 / 9:02 AM / in 2 years

Singapore's Interplex Holdings to announce takeover offer-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Interplex Holdings Ltd, a precision engineering company backed by CVC Capital Partners and the private equity arm of Standard Chartered, is set to unveil a takeover offer from a regional investment fund as early as Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The source declined to be identified because the matter remained confidential. A company spokeswoman declined to comment.

Interplex shares were halted earlier in the day. The company has a market value of S$388 million ($276 million).

Reuters data shows that CVC Capital Partners-backed Metcomp Group Holdings owns about 28 percent of Interplex, while Standard Chartered Private Equity holds nearly 30 percent of the company. ($1 = 1.4064 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.