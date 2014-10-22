FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interpublic revenue rises 8 pct on higher ad spending in U.S.
October 22, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Interpublic revenue rises 8 pct on higher ad spending in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported an 8.3 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by higher ad spending by U.S. businesses.

The world’s No.4 ad firm also said on Wednesday it could exceed its full-year organic revenue growth target of 4 percent.

Interpublic, whose agencies include McCann Erickson and FCB, said revenue rose to $1.84 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $1.70 billion a year earlier.

Net income available to common stockholders rose to $89.7 million, or 21 cents per share, from $45.4 million, or 11 cents per share. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

