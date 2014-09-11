FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dentsu says it's not interested in acquiring IPG
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 11, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

Dentsu says it's not interested in acquiring IPG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - A Dentsu Aegis executive said on Thursday that the advertising company was not interested in acquiring rival Interpublic Group of Cos, putting merger speculation to rest for the moment.

U.S.-based IPG, long considered a takeover candidate, has been under increased pressure since activist hedge fund Elliott Management took a 6.7 percent stake in the company, a move that could eventually result in a sale.

Dentsu is considered one of the potential suitors. But Executive Vice President Tim Andree, a board member, said during an investors conference that the Japanese company was not in talks with IPG or Elliott.

“We have no interest in IPG,” he said. “We will remain acquisitive ... but scale in and of itself is not a strategy.”

Dentsu is still working through its acquisition of British marketing group Aegis. The $5 billion deal, which closed in 2013, is the largest transaction in Dentsu’s history.

“Scale matters, but there is a limit to that,” said Andree.

France’s Publicis Groupe SA and U.S.-based Omnicom Group Inc planned to merge to form what would have been the world’s largest ad agency, but the $35 billion deal collapsed in May because of cultural differences. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.