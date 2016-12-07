FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 2:55 PM / 9 months ago

Ad company Interpublic Group confirms DoJ probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos said on Wednesday that one of its standalone domestic agencies had been contacted by the Department of Justice's (DoJ) antitrust division for documents regarding video production practices.

The U.S. DoJ is examining whether ad companies rigged bids to favor in-house production units, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2h1OMbV)

In the case of production, Interpublic's policies require triple bids on all projects above a minimal dollar threshold, the company said in a statement.

Interpublic said it would cooperate with the government probe.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

