Interpublic revenue rises 1.3 percent

July 22 (Reuters) - Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos Inc’s second-quarter revenue inched up 1.3 percent as U.S. businesses spent more on advertising.

Interpublic, whose agencies include Lowe and Partners, McCann and FCB, said revenue rose to $1.88 billion in the three months ended June 30 from $1.85 billion, a year earlier.

The company’s net income available to common stockholders rose to $121.2 million, or 29 cents per share, from $99.4 million, or 23 cents per share. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)