4 months ago
Ad company Interpublic's quarterly revenue rises marginally
April 21, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 4 months ago

Ad company Interpublic's quarterly revenue rises marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Cos reported a marginal rise in quarterly revenue as the advertising company's sales in the United States grew despite a tough economic environment.

The company's net income available to shareholders rose to $21.5 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $5.4 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose for the fifth straight quarter to $1.75 billion from $1.74 billion. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

