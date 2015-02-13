FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interpublic revenue rises on higher ad spending in U.S.
February 13, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Interpublic revenue rises on higher ad spending in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 4 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher ad spending by U.S. businesses.

Interpublic, whose agencies include Octagon, McCann and FCB, said revenue rose to $2.21 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $2.12 billion a year earlier.

Net income available to common stockholders rose to $308.9 million, or 73 cents per share, from $193.1 million, or 44 cents per share. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

