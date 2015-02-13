UPDATE 2-Interpublic revenue beats estimates, margins to improve

(Updates share movement, analyst comment)

By Arathy S Nair and Lehar Maan

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos Inc’s fourth-quarter revenue topped analysts’ estimates, helped by higher ad spending by businesses in the United States.

Interpublic’s shares were up 2.3 percent in morning trading as the company also said margins were set to improve further this year after rising by about 25 percent in 2014.

The company settled a proxy fight earlier this month with activist investor Elliott Management, which had been pushing for a sale. Elliott, which holds a 6.9 percent stake in the company, agreed to vote for the company’s board nominees.

FBR Capital Markets analysts hailed the improvement in the company’s operating margins in 2014.

“It is worth noting that IPG delivered 121 (basis points) of margin expansion in 2014, 21 bps ahead of the 100 bps hurdle it had set for itself,” FBR Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note.

Interpublic, whose margins lag those of larger U.S. rival Omnicom Group Inc, said operating margins rose to 10.5 percent in 2014.

The company said it excepts operating margin to expand 80- 100 basis points in 2015. It aims to reach operating margins target of 13 percent.

“I think they were being a little bit conservative on their margin outlook because of ... the potential impact of foreign exchange,” Wedbush Securities analysts James Dix said.

“Potentially, if clients get more comfortable with the foreign exchange situation ... I think you can have some acceleration in ad spending,” Dix added.

The company also increased its share buyback program by $300 million and boosted quarterly dividend by 26 percent to 12 cents per share.

Interpublic, whose clients include General Motors and Microsoft, however, forecast organic growth of 3-4 percent for 2015, compared with 5.5 percent in 2014.

The company, whose international operations accounted for 48 percent of total revenue in the quarter ended Dec. 31, cited a stronger dollar and uncertainty in some markets as reasons for the slower growth.

Omnicom also warned earlier this week that a strong dollar would hit revenue this year and issued a cautious forecast for organic growth.

Interpublic said revenue rose 4 percent to $2.21 billion in the fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Net income available to common stockholders was 57 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 58 cents per share on revenue of $2.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)