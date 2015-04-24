FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interpublic revenue rises 2.4 pct on higher U.S. ad spending
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Interpublic revenue rises 2.4 pct on higher U.S. ad spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Cos Inc’s quarterly revenue inched up 2.4 percent, helped by higher ad spending by U.S. businesses.

Interpublic, whose agencies include Lowe and Partners, McCann and FCB, said first-quarter revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.64 billion, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net loss available to common stockholders narrowed to $1.8 million, or breakeven per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $20.9 million, or 5 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.