Interpublic 4th-qtr profit beats

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Companies posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the second-biggest U.S. advertising and marketing group saw returns from its digital investments and growth in emerging markets.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $259 million, or 50 cents per share, from $195 million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $2.07 billion from $2.01 billion a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company, parent to global agencies like McCann Erickson, Draftfcb and Lowe + Partners, to earn 39 cents per share on revenue of $2.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $10.91 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.