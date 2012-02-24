FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interpublic 4th-qtr profit beats
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 6 years ago

Interpublic 4th-qtr profit beats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Companies posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the second-biggest U.S. advertising and marketing group saw returns from its digital investments and growth in emerging markets.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $259 million, or 50 cents per share, from $195 million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $2.07 billion from $2.01 billion a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company, parent to global agencies like McCann Erickson, Draftfcb and Lowe + Partners, to earn 39 cents per share on revenue of $2.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $10.91 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.