FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interpublic revenue rises 2 pct on higher U.S. income
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2013 / 11:19 AM / 4 years ago

Interpublic revenue rises 2 pct on higher U.S. income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Cos, home to advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to strength in U.S. advertising.

Revenue rose to $1.70 billion in the third quarter for the U.S.-based company, from $1.67 billion a year earlier. Domestic revenue increased about 4 percent to $976.6 million.

Net income available to Interpublic’s shareholders fell to $45.4 million, or 11 cents per share, from $68.7 million, or 15 cents per share.

Excluding the impact of the early extinguishment of its senior notes due 2017, the company reported a profit of 17 cents per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.