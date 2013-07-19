FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interpublic profit falls on costs, taxes
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 4 years

Interpublic profit falls on costs, taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Cos, home to advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, reported a 19 percent drop in profit due to higher costs and taxes, but revenue rose due to a buoyant N American advertising market.

Interpublic, the second-largest U.S. advertising company, said net income available to shareholders fell to $79.9 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter from $99 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 2.3 percent to $1.76 billion, helped by a 4.8 percent rise in domestic revenue.

Advertising spending in the United States gained momentum in the second quarter, helping larger rivals Omnicom Group and Publicis Groupe report strong sales growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.