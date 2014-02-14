Interpump says Q4 net profit 9.1 mln euros

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italian hydraulic pump producer Interpump said on Friday it made 9.1 million euros ($12.4 million) in net profit in the fourth quarter of 2013, slightly lower than the same period in the previous year.

The company said fourth-quarter profit of 10.6 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2012 had included non-recurring tax benefits.

Interpump, whose high-pressure water pumps can cut through steel, said fourth-quarter net sales rose 14.3 percent to 139 million euros.