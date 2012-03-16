FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 6 years ago

Russia's InterRao sets offer ratios for OGK-1, OGK-3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled electricity group InterRao said on Friday it would offer minority shareholders in generators OGK-1 and OGK-3 new InterRao shares for their stock or cash to exit the companies.

InterRao, which already owns 75 percent of OGK-1 and nearly 82 percent of OGK-3, offered one new share for 0.042 OGK-1 shares and one new share for 0.025 shares in OGK-3.

For those shareholders who do not want to convert, InterRao offered 0.6816 roubles ($0.02) per one OGK-1 share and 1.136 roubles for OGK-3 stock.

Shares in OGK-1 rose 5 percent to 0.7542 roubles while OGK-3 stock grew 2.75 percent to 1.2541 roubles - both above the offer price. ($1 = 29.3800 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

