Russia's InterRao in talks to sell 2-3 pct stake
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 16, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 6 years ago

Russia's InterRao in talks to sell 2-3 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled electricity group InterRao is hoping to sell a 2-3 percent stake in the group to foreign investors by June, a move that could raise cash for overseas expansion and boost the profile of the company.

InterRao board member and head of strategy Ilnar Mirsiyapov told reporters the group had already received interest from funds, banks and energy firms, and would not sell for less than 0.0535 roubles - well above the market price of 0.0338 roubles.

A 3 percent stake in InterRAO - a holding company for state power assets - would be worth around $330 million at current prices.

