Russia's InterRao may cut 2011 dividends
April 27, 2012 / 10:07 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's InterRao may cut 2011 dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian state electricity group InterRao may cut 2011 dividends compared to the previous year, its board member Ilnar Mirsiyapov told a conference call, adding that Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation may fall this year.

Mirsiyapov added that EBITDA for 2012 would come in at 36 billion roubles - 42 billion roubles ($1.23 billion - $1.43 billion), compared to 41.7 billion roubles last year.

Earlier on Friday, the company more than doubled its 2011 net profit to 41.5 billion roubles, up from 18.6 billion roubles the previous year.

InterRao wants 25 percent of its assets to be held outside Russia by 2015, a strategy that has dismayed investors who believe the real value lies in the development of its domestic market. ($1 = 29.3200 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by John Bowker)

