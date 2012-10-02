FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INTER RAO Lietuva plans Warsaw IPO - shareholder
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 2, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

INTER RAO Lietuva plans Warsaw IPO - shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - INTER RAO Lietuva, a Baltic electricity trader 51 percent owned by Russia’s InterRAO , plans to hold an initial public offering in Warsaw at the end of 2012 or the beginning of 2013, an InterRAO official said.

Ilnar Mirsiyapov, a board member of InterRAO, said Lithuanian investment company Scaent Baltic, which owns the remaining 49 percent stake, will sell up to 25 percent on the Warsaw bourse.

“They are planning to sell between 15 and 25 percent,” he said, adding the company did not plan to issue and sell new shares in the deal expected late in 2012 or the first quarter of 2013. InterRAO does not plan to sell down its stake, he said.

Scaent Baltic could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.