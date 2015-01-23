FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Interroll Holding says FY 2014 sales up 6 pct to CHF 335.4 mln
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 23, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Interroll Holding says FY 2014 sales up 6 pct to CHF 335.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG :

* Says FY 2014 net sales showed a strong increase of 8.0 pct in local currencies and of 6.0 pct to 335.4 million Swiss francs ($384.77 million) in consolidated currency (2013: 316.3 million Swiss francs)

* Says increased FY 2014 order intake by 12.0 in local currencies and by 10.0 pct to 350.7 million Swiss francs in consolidated currency (2013: 318.9 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8717 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.