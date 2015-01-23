BRIEF-Interroll Holding says FY 2014 sales up 6 pct to CHF 335.4 mln

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG :

* Says FY 2014 net sales showed a strong increase of 8.0 pct in local currencies and of 6.0 pct to 335.4 million Swiss francs ($384.77 million) in consolidated currency (2013: 316.3 million Swiss francs)

* Says increased FY 2014 order intake by 12.0 in local currencies and by 10.0 pct to 350.7 million Swiss francs in consolidated currency (2013: 318.9 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8717 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)