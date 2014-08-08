FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interroll Holding increases H1 sales to CHF 157.1 million
#Switzerland Market Report
August 8, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Interroll Holding increases H1 sales to CHF 157.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG : * Says increased H1 sales by 9.1%, to CHF 157.1 million (2013: CHF 149.1

million) * Says increased H1 incoming orders by 4.5% to CHF 172.9 million (2013: CHF

170.6 million) * Says H1 EBIT amounted to CHF 8.8 million following CHF 13.1 million year ago * Says H1 EBITDA was CHF 18.2 million and thus CHF 3.2 million lower than year

ago * Sees mood among European customers to have positive effect on incoming orders

in the second half of 2014 and in 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

