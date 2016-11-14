UPDATE 1-Construction company Interserve says CEO to step down

(Adds details, share movement)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Support services and construction company Interserve Plc said Chief Executive Adrian Ringrose would step down in 2017.

The company said Ringrose, its CEO of about 13 years, would continue in his current role until his successor was appointed.

Interserve shares were up 4.2 percent at 373.69 pence on Monday at 1459 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

The CEO's resignation is the second big management move in about 12 months, after its then-chairman Lord Norman Blackwell was replaced by Glyn Barker on Jan. 1.

Interserve has been struggling with rising debt, restructuring at its units and a slowdown in its home market, with major business surveys showing that Britain's economy appears to be losing steam after it voted in June to leave the European Union.

Separately, the company reiterated its full-year forecast, adding that Interserve's performance for the first 10 months of the year were in-line with expectations. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)