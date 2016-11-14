FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Construction company Interserve says CEO to step down
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 14, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Construction company Interserve says CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, share movement)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Support services and construction company Interserve Plc said Chief Executive Adrian Ringrose would step down in 2017.

The company said Ringrose, its CEO of about 13 years, would continue in his current role until his successor was appointed.

Interserve shares were up 4.2 percent at 373.69 pence on Monday at 1459 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

The CEO's resignation is the second big management move in about 12 months, after its then-chairman Lord Norman Blackwell was replaced by Glyn Barker on Jan. 1.

Interserve has been struggling with rising debt, restructuring at its units and a slowdown in its home market, with major business surveys showing that Britain's economy appears to be losing steam after it voted in June to leave the European Union.

Separately, the company reiterated its full-year forecast, adding that Interserve's performance for the first 10 months of the year were in-line with expectations. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.