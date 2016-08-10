FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Interserve to exit energy-from-waste business after 70 mln stg charge
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Interserve to exit energy-from-waste business after 70 mln stg charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc, a British support services and construction company, said it would exit its energy-from-waste business, after it took a 70 million pound ($91 million) charge in the first half from cost overruns and delays in a contract in Glasgow.

The company, whose activities range from providing care services for people in their own homes to building repairs at Britain's historic Sandhurst military academy, said the business has six contracts with total whole-life revenue of 430 million pounds ($561 million).

Interserve said it expects to complete these contracts during 2017 and the impact of these contracts would be contained within the previously announced charge.

$1 = 0.7660 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.