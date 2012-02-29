UPDATE 2-Interserve eyes outsourcing boost

* FY headline pretax profit up 4.6 pct to 72.8 mln stg

* 2011 revenue flat at 2.32 billion stg

* FY dividend up 5.6 percent to 19.0 pence

* Sees stable 2012; eyeing justice, health, local govt work

* Shares up 5.5 pct

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Interserve said new markets and growing support services work would balance another weak year in its construction division, which also capped a rise in its 2011 figures.

Interserve, whose services range from cleaning Sainsbury’s supermarkets to building shopping malls in the Middle East, posted a 4.6 percent rise in 2011 underlying pretax profit to 72.8 million pounds ($115.3 million), meeting analysts’ expectations.

The company, which employs around 50,000, said it had a forward order book of 5.6 billion pounds -- more than twice its 2011 revenue of 2.32 billion pounds -- with a further 7 billion pounds of opportunities identified, as work in markets such as justice, healthcare and local government picks up in the UK and the appetite for outsourcing in countries like Qatar and the UAE increases in the Middle East.

“Our order book is up, our net debt is down, we are generating a lot of cash, we are winning work, and we have got some very clear guidance on our margin development,” Chief Executive Adrian Ringrose told Reuters.

It also raised its full-year dividend by 5.6 percent to 19 pence.

The FTSE 250 group’s shares were among the top gainers at 1234 GMT on Wednesday, rising 5.5 percent to 308 pence.

Revenues in its support services division were flat, while a 10 percent rise in its concrete moulding equipment arm, helped by growth in Australasia and the Far East, was largely countered by a slump in its construction division, hit by subdued activity across much of the developed world.

“We anticipate stable trading in 2012, with pressure on construction being balanced by further improvements in support services margins and recovery in equipment services,” Ringrose added. “Looking further ahead, with good potential in our existing markets, expansion into new markets and our strong balance sheet, our medium-term growth prospects are strong.”

Interserve, which started in 1884 as The London and Tilbury Lighterage Company, is currently bidding on contracts to run three prisons in Britain -- a new market for the firm -- as well as facilities management work with the Ministry of Defence.

The group, which added that 2011 UK outsourcing work levels had not quite hit the heights that were expected of it from the government’s drive to cut costs, said it would continue to seek expansion into new areas of work.

Interserve said it did not expect the UK construction market to begin growing until 2014 due to economic weakness.

“These are good results from Interserve, with pretax profit coming in at the top end of expectations. The dividend was increased by 6 percent, and the balance sheet remains sound,” Panmure Brown analysts wrote.