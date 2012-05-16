UPDATE 1-Interserve sees boost from Asian demand

By Yeganeh Torbati

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Interserve said that rising demand for its equipment services in Australasia and Asia was helping to balance out pressure on its construction division, combining to give it a stable outlook for 2012.

The company, whose services range from cleaning Sainsbury’s supermarkets to building shopping malls in the Middle East, said on Wednesday that it had won 600 million pounds ($962 million) of new work in the year to date, including from the UK Ministry of Justice, India-based Tata, and British bookmakers William Hill.

The new contracts improved its revenue visibility of about 1.9 billion pounds for 2012 and 1 billion pounds for 2013, the company said in a statement.

“For the near term our outlook is for stable trading,” Interserve chief executive Adrian Ringrose told Reuters.

“That comes from a broad range of markets which individually are showing some quite mixed characteristics. Europe and North America are pretty subdued still. Asia and Australasia are good and the Middle East in some areas is starting to show some potential.”

The company’s shares, which have lost about 6 percent since the start of the year, compared with an approximately 12 percent rise in the FTSE 250 mid-cap index, were down 0.5 percent to 276 pence at 0721 GMT.