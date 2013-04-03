FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interserve signs JV deal to build mixed-use shopping mall in Edinburgh
April 3, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 4 years

Interserve signs JV deal to build mixed-use shopping mall in Edinburgh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Interserve Plc said it had signed a deal with Scottish landowner Tiger Developments to build a mixed-use shopping mall in Edinburgh at an estimated cost of 160.5 million pounds ($242.8 million).

Interserve, whose services range from cleaning Sainsbury’s supermarkets to building shopping malls in the Middle East, said tenants of the shopping mall, next to Haymarket train station, would include Tesco Plc, serviced apartments provider Staycity and well-known food chains Prezzo and Pret a Manger.

The project has the potential to create 3,500 jobs, the company said.

Interserve shares, which have gained about 84 percent over the past year, were down 2 percent at 500.96 pence at 0715 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

