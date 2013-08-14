FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interserve profit rises on strong UK support services performance
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 14, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Interserve profit rises on strong UK support services performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - British support services and building company Interserve Plc’s first-half profit rose 7.6 percent due to a strong growth in its UK support services business and the company reiterated its full-year outlook.

The company, whose services range from cleaning Sainsbury supermarkets to building shopping malls in the Middle East, said headline profit before tax rose to 36.8 million pounds ($56.90 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 34.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.5 percent to 1.07 billion pounds.

The company said that it had 1.5 billion pounds worth of new contracts.

Interserve maintained its outlook for the year but said it expected challenging market conditions for its international construction division in the near term.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.