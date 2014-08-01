FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intershop Communications adjusts sales and earnings forecast for 2014 financial year
August 1, 2014

BRIEF-Intershop Communications adjusts sales and earnings forecast for 2014 financial year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG : * Says has adjusted its sales and earnings forecast for the 2014 financial year * Says now expects revenues to decline at a single-digit to low double-digit

percentage * Management previously projected moderate increase in net revenues and

negative EBIT in low single digit million euro range * Sees for FY 2014 negative EBIT in the medium single digit million euro range * Adjustment of forecast due to the fact that company’s transformation to

product company is taking longer than planned * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
