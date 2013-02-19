FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intersil to cut 18 pct of its workforce
February 19, 2013 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Intersil to cut 18 pct of its workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Intersil Corp, which makes power management chips used in flat panel displays and DVD players, said it will cut about 18 percent of its workforce as part of a restructuring.

The company said it expects to cut annual operating expenses by about $30 million through the restructuring, which is expected to be completed during the first quarter.

Intersil said it expects to incur a restructuring charge of about $15 million in the first quarter.

It did not specify the number of employees to be affected. Intersil had 1,643 employees as of December 2011.

