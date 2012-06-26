FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Intertape to shut Kentucky tape-making plant
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Intertape to shut Kentucky tape-making plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Packaging products maker Intertape Polymer Group Inc said it will shutdown its tape manufacturing facility in Richmond, Kentucky, as it looks to cut costs.

The company, which will move most of its tape production from Kentucky to its Carbondale, Illinois facility, also said it will transfer its shrink film production business to its Tremonton, Utah plant from Truro, Nova Scotia.

The company will take a charge of $14 million to $16 million in the second quarter and will also incur costs of about $3.5 million in the second half of the year and in early 2013 related to the shutdown and production transfers.

The company expects the moves to add more than $5 million to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2013 and about $6 million in each subsequent year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.