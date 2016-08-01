FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Testing firm Intertek keeps FY guidance, sees no Brexit impact
August 1, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Testing firm Intertek keeps FY guidance, sees no Brexit impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - British testing company Intertek Group said on Monday it was on track to deliver full-year revenue growth at constant currency and that it did not expect Britain's decision to leave the EU to impact its growth opportunities.

Intertek, which tests anything from oil to children's toys to check they comply with regulatory standards, said adjusted pretax profit grew 15.1 percent to 172.5 million pounds ($228 million), helped by strong demand, deals and control on costs. ($1 = 0.7551 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

