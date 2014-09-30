FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Intertek hires new CEO from Inchcape
September 30, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Britain's Intertek hires new CEO from Inchcape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British testing company Intertek Group has appointed a new chief executive to replace retiring chief executive Wolfhart Hauser from May 16 next year, the company said on Tuesday.

Andre Lacroix will join from multinational car dealer Inchcape, where he has been chief executive since 2005.

“Andre has consistently succeeded in driving growth and performance in his career and has the right qualities to lead Intertek in its next phase of growth,” Intertek Chairman David Reid said in a statement.

Hauser, who has been leading the company for ten years, will remain available to support Lacroix in his new role until the end of 2015, Intertek said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)

