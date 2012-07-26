FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Testing company Intertek's profit rises
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 26, 2012 / 6:28 AM / in 5 years

Testing company Intertek's profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - British testing company Intertek Group Plc reported a 27 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by acquisitions and strong growth at its commodities and consumer goods divisions.

Intertek, which tests products from toys and clothes to oil and renewable technology, said it continued to expect high-single digit revenue growth for the rest of the year.

The company raised its interim dividend 21.5 percent to 13 pence per share.

Pretax profit rose to 140 million pounds ($216.63 million) for January-June from 110.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue increased about 30 percent to 991 million pounds.

The company’s shares, which have risen 30 percent since the start of the year, closed at 2691 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.