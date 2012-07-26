UPDATE 1-Intertek rides on demand from energy, consumer goods cos

* Sees high-single-digit revenue growth for 2012

July 26 (Reuters) - British testing company Intertek Group Plc reported a 27 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by acquisitions and strong demand for its services from energy and consumer goods companies.

Intertek, which tests products from toys and clothes to oil and minerals, said it continued to expect high-single-digit organic revenue growth for the rest of the year.

Pretax profit rose to 140 million pounds ($216.63 million) for January-June from 110.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue increased about 30 percent to 991 million pounds.

The company, which provides testing, certification, inspection, auditing, advisory and outsourcing services to various industries, said it was seeing good demand from energy and commodities end-markets.

“In the oil business...we see relatively flat growth in North America but we see good growth rates there in the Middle East and in Asia,” Chief Executive Wolfhart Hauser told Reuters.

Intertek’s commodities arm, which provides testing and inspection to petroleum and minerals industries, accounts for about 30 percent of total revenue.

Demand in consumer retail and commercial manufactured product industries was strong compared with the same period a year earlier, the company said.

“We’ve seen very good growth in textiles and not only in China ... we see very high growth rate in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Korea, the Philippines and we expect that growth to continue,” Hauser said.

He said the toy-testing business would continue to benefit from the new EU regulations in the second half.

Intertek, which employs over 33,000 people in more than 100 countries, tests toys for Europe’s largest retailer Carrefour and products for Kraft Foods Inc.

Intertek, which has made three acquisitions since the start of the year, said it continued to look at smaller acquisitions.

Intertek’s shares, which have risen 30 percent since the start of the year, were up about 4 percent at 2799 pence at 0831 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.