August 5, 2014 / 11:57 PM / 3 years ago

Blackstone hires four bankers for Amsterdam's Intertrust IPO -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP had hired four banks, including U.S. firm Morgan Stanley and Swiss bank UBS, to assist with the initial public offering of Dutch financial services company Intertrust Group Holding SA, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Two of the sources told the news agency that ABN Amro Group NV and Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG had also been selected to work on a possible sale of the company.

The world's largest alternative asset manager could seek to get about 2 billion euros ($2.67 billion) including debt, for the Amsterdam-based financial services provider, Bloomberg quoted the two sources as saying. (buswk.co/1qVMHko)

None of the concerned parties could immediately be reached for a comment.

Intertrust, which Blackstone agreed to buy in December 2012, provides tax and other business services for private equity, wealthy individuals and companies. ($1 = 0.7479 Euros) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

