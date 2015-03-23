Q&A: Historic medical marijuana reform bill. Now what?

(Reuters) - The first-ever U.S. Senate bill authorizing medical marijuana got a boost last week when Senator Barbara Boxer, a California Democrat, joined likely 2016 Republican presidential candidate Rand Paul and three others in co-sponsoring the legislation.

The bipartisan Compassionate Access, Research Expansion, and Respect States (CARERS) Act, introduced on March 10, would prevent the federal government from prosecuting medical marijuana users and providers in states where it is legal, and drop marijuana from a federal category of banned drugs with no medical uses.

