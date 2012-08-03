FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Intesa CFO says bad loans won't rise much in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Friday it did not expect a substantial rise in risky loans in the second half of the year.

Earlier Intesa said bad loans had risen 25 percent in the first quarter of 2012 but the pace of growth had slowed to 13 percent in the second quarter.

“Therefore, we could see an increase in the second half but not a significant one,” Intesa’s Chief Financial Officer Carlo Messina told analysts on a conference call. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)

