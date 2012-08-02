FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca IMI's net profit jumps on trading gains
August 2, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

Banca IMI's net profit jumps on trading gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Banca IMI, the investment banking arm of Italy’s biggest lender Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Thursday it posted a first-half net profit of 401 million euros, up 37.5 percent from a year earlier, thanks to trading gains in the capital markets division.

Net profit in the second quarter alone stood at 165.7 million euros, compared with 235 million euros in the first three months of the year when the bank had benefitted from very strong gains in the trading of government bonds.

In the first quarter, Banca IMI accounted for about a quarter of Intesa’s net profit. Intesa releases its results on Friday. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)

