FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa says demand for 2015 bond exceeds 2 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

Intesa says demand for 2015 bond exceeds 2 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday demand for its new unsecured 2015 bond, the first issued from a bank in the euro zone periphery since funding markets for Italian and Spanish lenders shut at end-March, topped 2 billion euros ($2.52 billion).

That was twice the amount targeted, and Intesa said 70 percent of the orders came from foreign institutional investors.

Italy’s biggest retail bank priced the bond at 410 basis points over mid-swaps, a higher level than the 355 basis points it paid to issue a five-year bond back in February. The coupon was set at 4.875 percent. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.